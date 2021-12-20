Great value US and Florida car hire
US Car Hire offers cheap Florida car hire in Orlando, Miami and other US locations with Alamo and National at rates which are some of the lowest available. We can supply UK, USA, Canadian, European and car hire to residents all other countries. Optional GPS Sat Nav is available on all car rental types. Use the Instant Quote to the right for an exact car hire price, and book on-line. Cars are collected from the airport in most Florida Car Hire locations so no need for tedious coach journeys once you arrive. Cars can be collected from one location (e.g. Miami) and returned to another location such as Orlando. Payment can be made in UK Pounds, US Dollars or Euros. Please bear in mind that these prices really are 'all inclusive' and you will not be required to pay any more upon arrival (excluding rentals for US and Canadian residents), unlike may other US and Florida car hire deals.
- No amendment, cancellation or credit card fees.
- Genuine up-front pricing with no nasty surprises.
- Multiple drivers on Silver Inclusive and Gold options.
- Car Hire iPhone and Android app - paper free vouchers.
- Vouchers available in Apple Passbook format if you have an iPhone.
- Collect your car using your Apple Watch or iPhone Today View.
- Ford Mustang hire available in Florida and elsewhere.
- Exclusive use of Alamo kiosks to avoid the wait.
- Book rental car with £50 / $70 / €60 deposit.
- Under 25's save money with Young Drivers Product.
- Immediate vouchers on full payment with Alamo / National.