Florida Hire Car

US Car Hire

For all your Florida car hire, California car hire, rest of US car hire and car rental in the rest of the world. Hassle free car rental at competitive rates.

Great value US and Florida car hire

Rent a Ford Mustang convertible in FloridaUS Car Hire offers cheap Florida car hire in Orlando, Miami and other US locations with Alamo and National at rates which are some of the lowest available. We can supply UK, USA, Canadian, European and car hire to residents all other countries. Optional GPS Sat Nav is available on all car rental types. Use the Instant Quote to the right for an exact car hire price, and book on-line. Cars are collected from the airport in most Florida Car Hire locations so no need for tedious coach journeys once you arrive. Cars can be collected from one location (e.g. Miami) and returned to another location such as Orlando. Payment can be made in UK Pounds, US Dollars or Euros. Please bear in mind that these prices really are 'all inclusive' and you will not be required to pay any more upon arrival (excluding rentals for US and Canadian residents), unlike may other US and Florida car hire deals.

  • No amendment, cancellation or credit card fees.
  • Genuine up-front pricing with no nasty surprises.
  • Multiple drivers on Silver Inclusive and Gold options.
  • Car Hire iPhone and Android app - paper free vouchers.
  • Vouchers available in Apple Passbook format if you have an iPhone.
  • Collect your car using your Apple Watch or iPhone Today View.
  • Ford Mustang hire available in Florida and elsewhere.
  • Exclusive use of Alamo kiosks to avoid the wait.
  • Book rental car with £50 / $70 / €60 deposit.
  • Under 25's save money with Young Drivers Product.
  • Immediate vouchers on full payment with Alamo / National.

Prestige car rental

Cadillac Escalade rental in OrlandoWe offer a variety of Prestige Car Hire in Florida, including Chevrolet Suburban and Cadillac Escalade rental in Orlando, Miami and several other Florida and California car hire locations.

What our customers say

At US Car Hire, we love to hear back from customers about their Florida and US car rental experience with us. After every customer returns home from their rental, we invite them to leave a review of their experience and then share these car hire reviews with you here. (more info)

5 car rating5 car rating5 car rating5 car rating5 car rating
Overall Rating: 5/5 based on 5269 ratings.

Drivers with disabilities

Hand Controls - We are able to offer cars with hand controls for drivers with disabilities at no extra cost on most vehicle types.

If you are arranging a Florida Fly Drive (flydrive) then use us for your Florida car hire as we are generally much cheaper than travel agents who apply a mark-up. Most Florida Fly-Drive packages that 'include free car rental' actually result in you paying a huge insurance premium once you get to the car hire depot to collect your car. With our car hire there are no nasty surprises! Flights to Orlando, Miami and all other US destinations are available at some of the cheapest rates.

Rental options

For each type of car, there is a Silver Basic Inclusive rate, a Silver Inclusive rate and a Gold Inclusive rate. Both US car hire rates include all necessary tax and fully comprehensive insurance (CDW, SLI, UMP) so you will not be pressurised by staff when you collect your hire car to take up optional extras. The Silver Basic Inclusive rate includes 1 driver, Silver Inclusive multiple drivers and Gold Inclusive rate includes 4 or more drivers and a tank of fuel. SLI insurance coverage is up to $1,000,000.

All Florida and other US hire cars have powered steering, air-conditioning and automatic transmission.

All our car hire rates are fully inclusive (excluding rentals for US and Canadian residents) so there are no extra taxes to pay when you pick up the car. The price you see here is all that you pay.

Our suppliers

As Alamo and National are amongst the Worlds largest and most reputable car hire companies, you can be assured of top quality service at all times. We can offer all of USA car hire (not just Florida). Cars can be collected from one location and returned to another location with no additional fee within Florida - non Florida locations may charge a one-way rental surcharge - please ask for specific details.

Get A no-obligation quote

Use the Instant Quote above to get an exact price for your car hire requirements. If you like the price you can then order securely on-line with a credit card.

We provide a voucher that you can exchange at the car rental desks on arrival for a car, for Florida car hire and any other US car hire.

Florida Guide articles

Don't forget, we have a vast collection of articles about many aspects of your Florida and Orlando vacation, in addition to articles about vacations in the rest of the USA and further afield. Here is just a small selection of the Florida vacation and car hire articles available:

Alamo and National kiosks

  • Use our exclusive kiosks to avoid the wait.
  • No pressure from staff to buy upgrades.
  • Easy to use touch screen system.
  • Enter your Booking ID.
  • Scan your license.
  • Enter driver details.
  • Print your rental agreement.
  • Go to the parking lot.
  • Choose your own car from the parking lot.
  • No fuss, no pressure, no hassle!

International car hire

Internationally, US Car Hire provides an array of options to satisfy the needs of our valued customers in many different countries. We have a variety of choices from suppliers such as Alamo, Europcar, Enterprise, Firefly, Sixt, and more. We accept payment for car hire in UK Pounds, US Dollars and Euros, boasting some of the industry's best rates.

Florida and US car hire links

Why choose us for Florida and other US car hire?

  • Amendment and Cancellation protection fees already included in our prices (other companies add this on at the end or charge up to 25% of booking fee per amendment). We make no charges for unlimited amendments and cancellation up to 3 days up to your collection date.
  • Option to use FREE Express Service with bookings made through us. Other agents can not offer this service. Beat the queues. Contact us for details.
  • Just £50, $70 or €60 deposit to book, then your balance 8 weeks prior to collection. Other companies require full payment at time of booking.
  • Insurance Excess Waiver Cover already included in our prices for Florida and California (and all other US States). In the event of an accident / theft or damage to your car, you will not be expected to contribute towards the cost.
  • Genuinely ALL required taxes, surcharges and Insurances included in our price (excluding rentals for US and Canadian residents), so no nasty surprises when you collect your car! (applies to age 25's or over, under 25's will be subject to additional surcharge, unless you have taken our Young Driver's Package with Alamo).
  • NO credit card surcharges
  • Up to 2 Drivers as standard on our Silver Inclusive option with some suppliers. Email us for details.
  • Some of the Cheapest rates for all areas including Miami Car Hire and Orlando car hire in Florida, plus other US states.
  • Prices in UK Sterling, US Dollars or Euros, and WILL NOT change once you have made your booking. Some other companies reserve the right to raise the price to you even after you make a booking with them!
  • GPS Sat Nav (Satellite Navigation) optionally available on all car types
  • Convenient locations - Rentals from most main USA airports so no tedious coach journeys to collect your car.
  • We have a vast Experience of Florida car Hire and other US markets

Florida theme park tickets

Orlando theme park ticketsVisit Park Tickets for some of the cheapest deals in Orlando Disney, Universal Studios and other Theme park tickets!

We have a vast range of park tickets including Disney, Universal Studios, Busch Gardens and many more attractions.

Daily USA driving tips

Driving in most parts of the USA is easy, and most driving practises are common sense. The roads are wide and the pace slower. Each day we display a new tip to help your driving experience in the USA...

You MUST stop at a red 'Stop' sign, even if you can see that the road you are pulling on to is clear.

US Car Hire iPhone / iPad and Android app

US Car Hire iPhone / iPad AppThe US Car Hire App allows you to fully manage your car hire bookings with us. Get quotes, book car hire, access your existing orders with us and much more...

US and Canadian residents

The car rental options differ for US and Canadian driving licence holders. The main differences are you pay for the rental on arrival and only lock in to the rental Base Rate. Taxes, fees and insurance (if you don't have your own insurance) are payable in addition - we provide you with an Alamo produced estimate of this at all stages of the quote and booking process.

